MP Tejasvi Surya urges people to boycott Karnataka's caste survey

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya urged the public to boycott the caste survey. Addressing the media on Saturday, the MP argued that the enumeration is politically motivated, similar to strategies used by leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav. “It seeks to divide communities. The Karnataka High Court has clarified that participation is voluntary, not mandatory.

I will not participate, as I do not trust this government to safeguard people’s data. I urge citizens to boycott this census, which is intended only for political gains, not public welfare,” Surya said. In a reply to the concerns raised by the MP and his calling on the public to boycott the survey, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that people have gone to court, and we will continue to do the survey as per the directives of the court.

He added that 10 lakh people have already been surveyed. The CM further added that the Karnataka High Court on Thursday had declined to stop the survey but directed the State Backward Classes Commission to maintain the confidentiality of the collected data and ensure voluntary participation of citizens.