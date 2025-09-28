Rift between CM Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar plays out in board and corporation nominations

BENGALURU: The tussle for supremacy between the camps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has had its fallout in the Congress’s nominations for heads of various boards and corporations in the state.

Siddaramaiah axed seven from the list of 39 nominees finalised by the Congress high command. They include Neelkant Mulge (KKRTC), RS Sathyanarayana (Temperance Board), Syed Mehmood Chisty (Pulses Development Corporation), Anilkumar Jamadar (Tur Dal Development Corporation), BS Kavalagi (Lime Development Board), Anjanappa (Seeds Development Corporation) and Sharanappa Saladpur (Agricultural Produce Processing & Export Board).

RS Sathyanarayana, a senior leader and two-time corporator, who wants to contest Bengaluru corporation polls is not worried--he is eyeing the mayor post if the party comes to power, sources said.

As some of his loyalists were left out from the high command’s list, the CM managed to find them other avenues. He appointed Nikethraj Mourya as BMTC chairperson and HD Ganesh as chairperson of Mysuru Paints and Varnish Limited.

KPCC spokesperson Nataraj Gowda, who was in the race for the MLC posts, missed the bus once again despite being in the good books of the CM. The CM had proposed him for the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation chairperson post but the DCM chose former MLA SG Nanjaiah Math, also a loyalist of industries minister MB Patil, according to sources.

Nataraj Gowda was eying the Karnataka Vokkaliga Development Corporation chairman post but the DCM planned to give it to former minister MS Atmananda from Mandya, sources added.