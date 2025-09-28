Slow start for caste survey; enumerators racing against time

A week after it began on September 22, amid criticism from several quarters, including opposition parties and religious leaders of dominant communities, the Karnataka Government’s ambitious Socio-Economic and Educational survey – also known as the caste survey – is yet to gain the required momentum to meet the October 7 deadline.

The exercise of gathering detailed information from over 1.5 crore households in the state, which started without adequate preparation, including proper training and testing the system on the ground, has put enumerators under pressure. In the efforts to meet political objectives, those in power appear to be glossing over glitches and realities on the field. In the process, the very credibility of the exercise could come under question, as was the case with a similar survey a decade ago.

Many involved in the survey say the government refuses to acknowledge the practical difficulties, while some even accuse it of riding roughshod over teachers by issuing warnings of action against them. It seems poorly planned and supervised.

In some places, including Kalaburagi, enumerators got the kit on Monday evening, many hours after the official launch of the survey that costs Rs 420 crore. In some places, teachers even staged protests.