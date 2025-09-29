CM Siddaramaiah directs officials to take up relief operations in Kalyana Karnataka following floods

BENGALURU: With several districts in North Karnataka affected by floods, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed senior officials to visit the flood-hit areas and take necessary rescue and relief operations. Siddaramaiah also instructed Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to closely monitor the situation in Kalaburagi in view of the worsening flood situation in the district.

Due to heavy rainfall in Kalaburagi district combined with the release of a large amount of water from Maharashtra’s Ujani and Veera reservoirs into the Krishna river, a flood-like situation is prevailing along the banks of the Bhima river and in Bennethora.

The CM has directed district in-charge secretaries to visit the flood-hit districts, assess the situation, and take necessary measures. He has also instructed secretaries of the RDPR Department and additional chief secretaries of the Water Resources Department to visit the affected areas. Siddaramaiah also stressed that priority should be in saving lives of people and livestock, along with necessary precautionary measures.

Siddaramaiah also instructed the officials to provide temporary shelters at relief centres and also ensure fodder for livestock. “The DCs and district CEOs should personally visit flood-affected areas and take emergency measures,” he added. Meanwhile, BJP leaders in two teams led by state BJP president BY Vijayendra and LoP in Assembly R Ashoka will be visiting the Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions to assess the flood situation in those districts.