Heart disease affecting people in 30s, 40s, say Bengaluru doctors

BENGALURU: Though India has a relatively young population, it faces a huge health concern – Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD), which have silently but steadily become one of the country’s foremost causes of mortality. On the occasion of World Heart Day, observed on Monday, Bengaluru doctors are seeing coronary artery diseases, heart attacks, and heart failures presenting in people in their early 30s or 40s. They warn that it should not take a heart attack to take matters of the heart seriously.
According to the WHO, CVDs are the leading cause of death globally; one in three deaths is attributed to CVDs. Prof (Dr) CM Nagesh of the Indian College of Cardiology said the early onset of CVDs in India is particularly alarming. “We are seeing coronary artery diseases, heart attacks and heart failures presenting in young people in their early 30s or 40s, which was uncommon a generation ago. Hypertension and diabetes are widespread and often poorly controlled. Rapid urbanisation has brought sedentary jobs, chronic stress, irregular sleep, and easy access to calorie-dense food, all of which fuel obesity and metabolic syndrome,” Nagesh said.
Senior Consultant and Chief of Cardiac Surgery at Apollo Hospital (Bannerghatta Road), Dr Sathyaki Nambala adds that genetics also plays a critical role. “A strong family history of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, or autoimmune conditions such as Rheumatoid Arthritis significantly increase individual susceptibility,” he says.
One of the key factors in India is diet. As Interventional Cardiology Consultant at Sparsh Hospital (Hennur Road), Dr Mahadev Swamy B shared, “The typical Indian diet – often rich in fried foods and refined carbohydrates – increases the risk of cardiovascular problems.”
“Incorporating fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts and sources of lean protein can have a substantial impact,” said Dr Madhusudhan MG, Vascular Surgeon at Sparsh Hospital (RR Nagar). Dr Nagesh added, “Physical activity is one of the most potent medicines we have for the heart, and it is completely free. Regular exercise improves blood circulation, strengthens the heart muscle, helps control blood pressure, lowers cholesterol and enhances insulin sensitivity. It also reduces stress, which poses a significant risk factor for heart disease.” As all doctors concur, it is never too early to get one’s heart checked.