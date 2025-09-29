Heart disease affecting people in 30s, 40s, say Bengaluru doctors

BENGALURU: Though India has a relatively young population, it faces a huge health concern – Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD), which have silently but steadily become one of the country’s foremost causes of mortality. On the occasion of World Heart Day, observed on Monday, Bengaluru doctors are seeing coronary artery diseases, heart attacks, and heart failures presenting in people in their early 30s or 40s. They warn that it should not take a heart attack to take matters of the heart seriously.

According to the WHO, CVDs are the leading cause of death globally; one in three deaths is attributed to CVDs. Prof (Dr) CM Nagesh of the Indian College of Cardiology said the early onset of CVDs in India is particularly alarming. “We are seeing coronary artery diseases, heart attacks and heart failures presenting in young people in their early 30s or 40s, which was uncommon a generation ago. Hypertension and diabetes are widespread and often poorly controlled. Rapid urbanisation has brought sedentary jobs, chronic stress, irregular sleep, and easy access to calorie-dense food, all of which fuel obesity and metabolic syndrome,” Nagesh said.