Karnataka sees sharp decline in child marriages

BENGALURU: Karnataka has recorded a sharp decline in child marriages over the past three years, with cases among girls falling by 55% and among boys by 88%, according to a report by Just Rights for Children (JRC).

The report, Tipping Point to Zero: Evidence Towards a Child Marriage Free India, notes that nationally, child marriages fell by 69% among girls and 72% among boys. Other surveyed states reported reductions among girls of 84% in Assam, 70% in Maharashtra and Bihar, and 66% in Rajasthan.

Prepared by the Centre for Legal Action and Behaviour Change for Children (C-LAB), the study attributes the decline to combined actions of the government and civil society organisations. In Karnataka, JRC partnered with seven NGOs across 14 districts on child protection initiatives.

The report stated that Karnataka relied more on helplines (75%) and Child Welfare Committees (53%) than local police stations (40%) for reporting cases. Awareness campaigns were identified by 92% of respondents as the most effective tool, while prosecutions through FIRs and arrests were cited by 50%.