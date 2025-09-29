KSTDC double-decker Ambaari service: Upper deck booked till Oct. 10

MYSURU: The KSTDC double-decker Ambaari service has emerged as a major attraction during the eleven-day Dasara. All seats on the open-roof upper deck have been fully booked until October 10, while only limited seats remain in the lower deck.

Owing to the heavy rush, KSTDC has made special arrangements to ensure tourists don’t return disappointed. Up to six visitors per bus, mostly youngsters, are being allowed to enjoy the city’s dazzling illumination by standing on the upper deck. These tickets are issued manually, in addition to online bookings, so that tourists arriving from faraway places also get a chance to experience the ride.

Inspired by London’s Big Bus, the 50-seater Ambaari (20 seats on the upper deck and 30 on the lower deck) takes visitors on an hour-long tour across Mysuru’s major landmarks. The buses operate only in the evenings during Dasara, showcasing the city’s grand illumination. Each ticket costs `500 for the upper deck and `250 for the lower deck. KSTDC has deployed five Ambaari buses this season, with three trips daily at 6.30 pm, 8 pm, and 9.30 pm. Services will not run on Vijayadashami.