Train journey changes life for little Shubha in Karnataka

TUMAKURU: What started as a journey of despair for the mother of 3-year-old Shubha (name changed) after a scary prognosis, transformed into a journey of hope.

Shubha’s parents had consulted many doctors in Bengaluru for Shubha’s heart ailment, but had been told it was a complex condition and inoperable, as the child had surpassed the age for corrective surgery for the congenital defect. After losing all hope, the parents and child were returning to their native village in Channarayapatna taluk of Hassan district by train.

Noticing the mother’s tears, a fellow woman traveller got talking and suggested they visit Dr Tameem Ahmed, who had earlier served at AIIMS, New Delhi, and was now conducting cardiac surgeries at the Kardiac Frontida facility at Sri Siddhartha Medical College, Tumakuru. The co-passenger prevailed upon Shubha’s parents and ensured they visited the surgeon.

Dr Tameem Ahmed diagnosed her condition as Truncus Arteriosus -- where only one artery goes out of the heart instead of two, leading to severe life-threatening pulmonary hypertension, reducing life span to less than 5 years. Shubha’s condition was deteriorating.

Dr Ahmed and his team of experts successfully carried out the surgery a month ago, with an innovative surgical approach. “Defying multiple odds, Shubha recovered well and is leading a normal life. She recently celebrated her birthday. Her dejected mother, who had vowed not to have another child so as to dedicate herself to caring for Shubha, is now mother to another baby,” he said with a smile.

The otherwise expensive surgery was performed free of cost under Ayushman Bharat -- Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme, including prolonged pre- and post-surgery hospital stay.