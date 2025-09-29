Urban transport needs a dedicated service cadre: Prof. Ashish Verma

When there is much debate on the state of roads across Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, Prof. (Dr) Ashish Verma, convener of the Sustainable Transportation Lab at Indian Institute of Science, lists out various factors why bad roads characterise Bengaluru and where we are going fundamentally wrong. In an interaction with The New Indian Express, he advocated a dedicated transport body to address traffic woes. Excerpts...

Let’s begin with the burning issue: potholes in the city. How bad is the situation?

It is, of course, very bad for every person who uses roads. A sum of Rs 1,100 crore has been earmarked to fill potholes, but they will reappear in no time. Will the government spend over Rs 1,000 crore again? This is actually an issue of the circular economy. Money is spent, potholes appear again, people start complaining, the government allows pressure to build up, and earmarks another chunk of funds for it. Again, and again, and again.

Why is it a persistent problem in Bengaluru?

Is Bengaluru the only place on earth with blacktop roads? No. Is Bengaluru the only place on earth where it rains? No. There are many places around the world where this happens, but roads there are good. But here, while repairing, certain fundamentals are not being taking care of, which is why these potholes reappear. Potholes occur when stagnant rainwater erodes bitumen, the binding agent which holds the elements of construction together. We need adequate drainage. If the fundamentals are taken care of, which all civil engineers are taught, a road could last up to five years without any maintenance. But the present method is a colossal waste of money; it is deliberately done.