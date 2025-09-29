Virgin sex racket busted in Mysuru

MYSURU: The Vijayanagara police in Mysuru, in association with NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe, busted a sex racket where young girls were pushed into prostitution.

The police arrested Shobha, a resident of Bengaluru, and her accomplice, Tulsi Kumar for demanding Rs 20 lakh for arranging sex with a minor girl who had reached puberty recently. The police said a superstitious belief that having sexual intercourse with a young virgin girl will cure many mental illnesses is contributing to this racket. There is also a racket to find men facing such problems and supply them with young girls.

Odanadi got a tipoff that Shobha was trying to contact men with such problems. The staff of NGO also got information that a 12-13-year-old girl was shown to some customers through a WhatsApp video. Odanadi immediately alerted senior police officials.

Pretending to be a customer, the NGO staff managed to gain the trust of the woman and asked her to bring the minor to Mysuru. The woman immediately agreed to arrange a meeting. As per the plan, the woman had promised to come with the girl by 2 pm on Saturday.