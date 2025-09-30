Bad road claims life of 22-year-old girl in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bad roads in Bengaluru claimed the life of a 22-year-old girl student on Monday. The victim, Dhanushree, who was heading to college, was run over by a truck after she fell from her scooter while trying to avoid loose gravel on a poorly maintained road.

The accident occurred near Budigere Cross in the Avalahalli police station limits on Monday morning. The truck driver sped away from the spot after the accident.

The deceased, Dhanushree, was a resident of Hoskote and a final-year B.Com student at a private college.

Around 8.30 am, Dhanushree was riding from her residence to SR Layout where her college is located. Near Budigere Cross, she was going close to the edge of the road that was worn out. She lost control of her vehicle and fell.

The speeding truck behind her ran over her, killing her on the spot, the police said.

The police claimed that the girl was riding rashly and negligently, leading to the accident. Her body was sent for a postmortem and a case was registered. The police are analysing CCTV footage to trace the truck.

The civic authorities, however, claimed that the road where the accident occurred does not fall under the Bengaluru City East Corporation, but within panchayat limits.

In the last few weeks, residents of Bengaluru have protested against bad roads in different parts of the city by performing pujas to potholes, forming a human chain and demanding that potholes be fixed. Following severe protests from the public, the state government had allocated funds to fill up potholes.