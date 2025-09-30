CM Siddaramaiah to carry out aerial survey of flood-hit North Karnataka today

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected places in North Karnataka, including Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir and Bidar districts, on Tuesday. He will review relief work with district officials at the Kalaburagi DC’s office.

The CM’s visit to these areas gains significance in the wake of the BJP core committee resolving to take up the issue to corner the government on its alleged failure in dealing with the issue. Meanwhile, AICC President and LoP in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is from Kalaburagi, on Monday appealed to Siddaramaiah to take serious note of the flood crisis and release compensation to farmers.

“The floods have destroyed green gram, urad and tur dal crops, and nothing is left in the fields. The CM is visiting the affected areas and will release compensation after assessing the situation. After the report comes in, I will also write to the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking compensation for the state,” he said.

Kharge said his deputy in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, and RS member Jairam Ramesh will also raise the issue with Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh, with regard to deploying NDRF.

“I will be in New Delhi on October 5 and will ask our leaders to take up the issue with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson, who has called a meeting since there is no parliamentary session to discuss the issue,” he added.