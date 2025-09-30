‘Congestion tax needs public transport support in Bengaluru,’ say mobility experts

BENGALURU: As part of its 90-day action plan to decongest Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has mooted the idea of a congestion tax among other traffic management measures at a recently held high-level meeting. While mobility experts agree that a congestion tax is a useful tool in principle, they point out that Bengaluru is not yet ready for such a measure due to its poor state of public transport, limited walkability, and incomplete mass transit systems.

The idea is to deduct the congestion tax through FASTag. Prof. Ashish Verma, convener, Sustainable Transportation Lab, Indian Institute of Science, emphasised that such measures work only in tandem with strong alternatives. “Congestion charge is a tested push measure used in cities like London and Singapore. The idea is simple — when you drive into a congested area during peak times, you pay extra because each additional vehicle contributes to congestion.”

“Such measures only work when push is balanced with pull. While you discourage private vehicle use, you must simultaneously strengthen alternatives — high-quality public transport infrastructure. Without these, people will have no viable options,” he added.

Mobility expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar questioned the practicality of the proposal. “With Metro work already slowing traffic, what is the use of punishing vehicle owners further with a congestion tax? Public transport is in a poor state — why aren’t they improving Metro or suburban rail instead?”