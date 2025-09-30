Couple sustains serious injuries in suspicious explosion at house in Karnataka's Hassan

HASSAN: A couple was seriously injured following a suspicious explosion that occurred at a house in Alur taluk of Hassan district here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occured on late Monday, they said.

Initially, it was suspected to be a cylinder blast, but police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, a senior police officer said.

The couple, Kavya (28) and Sudarshan (32), who were severely injured in the explosion, have been shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (Hassan), Mohammed Sujeetha M S, said on September 29, a case was registered in Alur police station limits, based on the complaint by Mohan Kumar following a blast that was reported in his house.

As per the version of the complainant, at around 8.30 pm on Monday, when he, his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren were at home, a blast was heard near the washroom area.

His son and daughter-in-law suffered major burn injuries.