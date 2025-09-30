Karnataka Backward Classes Commission chief says anti-survey statements against court order

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes chairman Madhusudan R Naik on Monday took a dig at people’s representatives who had reportedly stated that they would not participate in the Socio-Educational Survey 2025 being conducted by the Commission, and also giving a call to the public to follow them.

“The commission started the survey of families and people of the state on September 22, 2025. On September 28, the media reported that some people’s representatives, citing the court order, stated that they would not participate in the survey and are also urging the public not to participate. In fact, such statements go against the spirit of the court’s order,” he warned.

“The survey is being conducted in accordance with statutory regulations, with the aim of collecting information about the social and educational situation of all families in the state, and to formulate plans and implement development programmes for their welfare and prosperity,” he said in a press release.

“However, public statements are encouraging people not to participate in the survey, which is against the purpose of the survey being carried out in public interest. When citizens are participating in the survey voluntarily, without any compulsion, such statements that prevent their participation are against public interest...”

“Although the entire population of the state is intended to be covered in the survey, participation is left to the voluntary will of the people/families and the commission is not forcing them to provide information,” he clarified.