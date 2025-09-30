Karnataka BJP accuses Congress of taking 80% commission in contracts, demands CM's resignation

BENGALURU: The BJP on Monday hit out at the Congress State Government, alleging that it receives 80 per cent commission in contracts, and demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign.
This comes close on the heels of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association writing to Siddaramaiah, alleging that the rate of commission has now “doubled” compared to the previous BJP regime.
Speaking to the media, Ashoka said that Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had made false allegations against the previous BJP government of taking a 40 per cent cut.
“Now, the contractors’ association has written to the CM stating that the Congress government is taking double the commission. This means it has come to light that this government is taking more commission. If the government has any self-respect, CM Siddaramaiah’s cabinet should be dissolved and everyone should resign,” Ashoka said.
Further, Ashoka said that if the ministers have not taken any bribes, they should clarify. “Otherwise, it will be understood as everyone taking bribes in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet,” he said.
Ashoka also pointed out that the government has dissolved the Justice Nagamohan Das committee. “This step has been taken fearing that corruption would be exposed. During the BJP’s tenure, they had pasted posters calling it ‘Pay CM.’ Rahul Gandhi should respond to this,” Ashoka said.
On the floods in North Karnataka, Ashoka said that Kalaburagi and Bidar have suffered severe damage. “BJP gave double the relief during its rule. If the current government had money, they would have worked effectively. Due to lack of funds, ministers and the CM are running away. The government is focusing only on the caste survey. The government should clearly state how much relief will be given for house damage and crop damage,” Ashoka said, adding that the Union Government will provide its share of compensation.
“The State Government should immediately distribute Rs 3,000 crore as relief. During the BJP’s tenure, groceries sufficient for 30 days were provided to the affected families. This government has not even given half a kg of rice,” the BJP leader added.