Karnataka BJP accuses Congress of taking 80% commission in contracts, demands CM's resignation

BENGALURU: The BJP on Monday hit out at the Congress State Government, alleging that it receives 80 per cent commission in contracts, and demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resign.

This comes close on the heels of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association writing to Siddaramaiah, alleging that the rate of commission has now “doubled” compared to the previous BJP regime.

Speaking to the media, Ashoka said that Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had made false allegations against the previous BJP government of taking a 40 per cent cut.

“Now, the contractors’ association has written to the CM stating that the Congress government is taking double the commission. This means it has come to light that this government is taking more commission. If the government has any self-respect, CM Siddaramaiah’s cabinet should be dissolved and everyone should resign,” Ashoka said.

Further, Ashoka said that if the ministers have not taken any bribes, they should clarify. “Otherwise, it will be understood as everyone taking bribes in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet,” he said.