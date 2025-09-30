Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks state BJP netas if they will oppose Centre’s census too

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at the state BJP leaders for calling for a boycott of the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey, popularly known as the caste survey, being conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

The CM asked if the BJP leaders will also oppose the census announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Will you (BJP leaders) also oppose the caste census of the Central Government? If yes, then say it loudly now. Do you, who do not have the courage to speak up in front of the Prime Minister, have the courage to oppose that census? Why are you making the intelligent people of the state laughable with your stupid statements?” he questioned the state BJP leaders.

By opposing the state’s survey, the “true colours” of those who shout “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” are being revealed now, the CM said.

“The people of the state should understand this self-deceptive behaviour of BJP leaders. Throw their politically motivated nonsense statements to the dustbin, and everyone should participate in the ongoing social, economic and educational survey and fully cooperate. Through this, let us all come together to build an equal society and make Karnataka a garden of peace for all the communities,” the CM appealed to the citizens of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP leaders were exposing themselves before the public by calling for a boycott of the state’s survey. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP leaders of being status quoists, as they don’t want equality and wish the poor and the backward people to remain as they are.