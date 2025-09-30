Karnataka government gives nod to appoint guest lecturers

BENGALURU: After protests by students demanding the appointment of guest lecturers, the Karnataka government on Monday heeded to their demand.

The letter dated September 29 by the Under Secretary to the Higher Education Department to the Commissioner, Department of Collegiate and Technical Education Department, said that guest lecturers are appointed for the academic year 2025-2026 till the completion of the semester.

He said that Karnataka Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar has given his nod for the appointments.

“Those guest lecturers who worked in the 2024-25 academic year shall continue to work. Despite this, if the workload continues, those with UGC qualifications should be appointed as guest lecturers, keeping in mind the interim order passed by the court on September 9,” the letter stated.

Students led by AIDSO (All India Democratic Students’ Organisation), who have been carrying out protests across Karnataka demanding the appointment of guest lecturers, welcomed the government’s move.