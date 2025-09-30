Karnataka grants 3-year age relaxation for all state government recruitment till Dec 2027

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday issued an order granting a one-time relaxation of three years in the age limit for candidates belonging to all categories in all state government recruitment, till December 31, 2027.

Earlier this month, a GO was issued for a relaxation of two years as a one-time measure in the maximum age limit prescribed in the respective recruitment rules for all categories of candidates participating in the selection process for direct recruitment up to the end of December 2027.

The GO issued on Monday states that after the earlier GOs, many elected representatives and organisations sought relaxation of age limit to five years. There were protests from various organisations, including students, forcing the government to amend its decision.

Earlier, the state government had set up Justice Nagamohan Das Commission to review the implementation of internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

The government had also decided to stop new recruitment notifications for reserved positions in civil services and other departments until further notice.

The government has accepted 6-6-5 formula for the 17 per cent reservation accorded to Schedule Castes and an order was issued in August this year.