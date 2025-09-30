Karnataka Revenue Department launches Unified Land Acquisition System

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Revenue Department on Monday launched the Unified Land Acquisition System (ULMS), which is a data module to ensure transparency and efficiency in the ongoing land acquisitions in the state.

The system will serve as a digital single-window platform for managing the entire lifecycle of land acquisition - from proposal submission to award, compensation, and rehabilitation.

According to the Revenue Department, the module has been developed by ULMS Project of Centre for Smart Governance of the eGovernance Department, under the guidance and review by an expert committee.

This module will enable all land-acquiring agencies and departments like Revenue, Irrigation, Urban Development, Infrastructure Development Department, BDA, BMRDA, National Highway Authority of India, K-SHIP, Metro, K-Ride, Karnataka Housing Board and KIADB to enter the complete details of the land acquisition throughout the lifecycle of the process.