Karnataka Revenue Department launches Unified Land Acquisition System

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Revenue Department on Monday launched the Unified Land Acquisition System (ULMS), which is a data module to ensure transparency and efficiency in the ongoing land acquisitions in the state.
The system will serve as a digital single-window platform for managing the entire lifecycle of land acquisition - from proposal submission to award, compensation, and rehabilitation.
According to the Revenue Department, the module has been developed by ULMS Project of Centre for Smart Governance of the eGovernance Department, under the guidance and review by an expert committee.
This module will enable all land-acquiring agencies and departments like Revenue, Irrigation, Urban Development, Infrastructure Development Department, BDA, BMRDA, National Highway Authority of India, K-SHIP, Metro, K-Ride, Karnataka Housing Board and KIADB to enter the complete details of the land acquisition throughout the lifecycle of the process.
It will also enable real-time information on all the land acquisition proposals, their status on a consolidated dashboard to the stakeholders and decision makers.
Further, the Land Acquisition system is being enhanced to cover the process-based workflow for new proposals in accordance with the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR Act, 2013).
“Having integration with all the systems like, Bhoomi - Revenue Department, e-Swathu - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, e-Aasthi - Urban Development Department, ULMS eKhata, Kaveri 2.0 Software- Department of Stamps and Registration and KGIS, the system shall ensure that real data from the source is fetched,” the department said.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said with this new system, Karnataka is setting a new benchmark in citizen-centric governance. It ensures that landowners and affected families are given complete transparency in the acquisition process. The system balances development needs with the rights of citizens, he said.