Katti camp decimates Jarkiholi team in Belagavi district's Hukkeri co-op polls

BELAGAVI: In a stunning political upset, the Katti faction delivered a decisive blow to the powerful Jarkiholi camp, securing a landslide victory in the high-stakes elections for the Hukkeri Rural Electricity Cooperative Society of Hukkeri, Belagavi district, late on Sunday night.

The result is more than a simple boardroom shuffle. It is a dramatic recalibration of power in the region, bruising the prestige of one of the most popular leaders in Karnataka, Excise Minister Satish Jarkiholi and re-establishing the Katti syndicate (headed by former MP Ramesh Katti of Hukkeri) as the dominant force in Belagavi politics.

The battle for the 15-member board was a proxy war between two of Belagavi’s most formidable political dynasties.

A record turnout of cooperative members underscored the understanding that this was a plebiscite on local dominance, with control over the cooperative’s resources and patronage network seen as a critical springboard for the upcoming elections to Assembly and other major cooperative entities in North Karnataka.

When the election result was out late on Sunday, the Jarkiholi camp drew a virtual blank as the verdict was unequivocal. The Katti panel secured a resounding all 15 seats, humiliating the Jarkiholi-backed group.

“This is the victory of people and farmers of Hukkeri and their self-respect. Also it is a rebellion of our people. The public has rejected the politics of intimidation and monopoly. The cooperative is back in the hands of its rightful owners, the farmers and people of Hukkeri,” a triumphant Umesh Katti said.