Minister Hebbalkar’s ‘revival panel’ sweeps sugar factory polls in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: The keenly watched elections of the Malaprabha Cooperative Sugar Factory in MK Hubballi, Kittur taluk, concluded with a resounding victory for the ‘Factory Revival Panel’ led by Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar and MLC Channaraj Hattiholi. All 15 candidates fielded by the panel, backed by Hebbalkar, Hattiholi, Khanapur MLA Vitthal Halagekar and Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil won decisively, leaving rival panels in complete disarray.

The polls, held on Sunday at Shri Kalmeshwar PU College, saw enthusiastic participation from shareholder farmers under tight police security.

The elections had drawn unusual political attention, given the factory’s financial troubles and allegations of attempts at privatisation.

The day was marked by dramatic scenes, as a group of farmers protested outside the polling station, accusing political leaders of neglect, and raising slogans urging Hebbalkar to “save the factory”. Tempers flared when Hebbalkar’s supporters clashed with the protesters, forcing MLC Hattiholi to escort the minister away.

After casting her vote, Laxmi Hebbalkar reaffirmed her commitment: “Malaprabha is the lifeline of farmers. We are here not for power, but to restore the factory’s past glory. Privatisation is out of the question.”

Reacting to the results, Hebbalkar thanked farmers and workers for their trust, while Hattiholi assured them that the panel’s top priority would be revival of the factory and restoring confidence among stakeholders.