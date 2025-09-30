Teacher finishes Karnataka caste survey work in seven days, DC presents her Rs 1,001

BENGALURU: Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner Yashwant V Gurukar on Monday gave a cash reward of Rs 1,001 from his pocket to Shantamma, an assistant teacher with the Upgraded Government Higher Primary School (UGHPS) in Ambadahalli, Channapatna taluk, who completed the Socio and Educational survey in seven days.

Shantamma was assigned to survey 86 houses in Hodike Hosahalli, Channankegoudanadoddy and Govindegoudanadoddy villages of the taluk. Though the survey had 15 days to complete, Shantamma collected information on all the houses assigned to her in just seven days, ahead of schedule.

“The interest, enthusiasm and sincere efforts you have shown in the survey have helped in the speedy progress of the survey work. The district administration appreciates your cooperation and enthusiasm for the survey work. Keep up the good work,” the DC said.