Two African nationals held, drugs worth Rs 7.8 crore seized in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly peddling 3.8 kg of MDMA and 82 ecstasy tablets weighing 42 grams, worth Rs 7.8 crore.

The accused have been identified as Thomas Navid Chime (42) and Ngwu Kingsley Chukwuemeka (32), both residents of Electronic City, and hailing from Nigeria. Both had been overstaying in the city. Thomas had come to India on a medical visa in 2019 and was earlier arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2022 for alleged drug peddling.

He was released on bail. Meanwhile, Ngwu had been arrested by the Gujarat Cyber Crime Police in connection with two online fraud cases. After securing bail, he absconded to Delhi and returned to Bengaluru two months ago.

According to the police, they sourced drugs from Delhi and Mumbai and were selling them to software engineers and students in the city. They used the “drop location” method, where the peddler places the drugs at a hidden spot, shares its photo and geolocation with the client via messaging apps, and collects payment online.