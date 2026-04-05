Anti-Naxal Force joins search operations for missing trekker in Kodagu

MADIKERI : With the mystery behind the disappearance of a woman while trekking at Tadiandamol in Kodagu remaining unsolved, the authorities have roped in the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) to join the combing operation. The search team is combing the entire Tadiandamol trail, said the district superintendent of police.

Sharanya GS (36), a software professional based in Kochi, went missing in the Tadiandamol hillock on April 2. Sources said the woman, who was staying at a homestay in Yavakapadi – the foothill settlement near the peak – telephoned the homestay owner around noon on April 2. She reportedly told him she might be delayed as she had missed her route on the trail. After that call, her mobile phone went out of network coverage.

On Saturday, the search was expanded to include five teams comprising foresters, police personnel and local residents. The ANF has also been deployed to intensify the operation. Madikeri DCF Abishek said while one side of the Tadiandamol peak is inhabited – where trekkers typically begin the route – the opposite side is covered by dense woodland known as the Pattighat Reserve Forest.

Sharanya’s brother Shyam has reached the Tadiandamol foothill. According to him, she had not visited her family in Nadapuram for the past two months and had not informed her relatives about her trip to Kodagu.