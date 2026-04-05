Missing Kerala trekker found in Kodagu's Tadiandamol after four days

MADIKERI: A woman from Kerala who went missing during a trek to Tadiandamol in Kodagu district has been traced after a four-day search operation. According to sources, she survived on water alone and is now out of danger.

She was found inside a forest zone in the Tadiandamol range, with members of the local Adiya tribal community assisting authorities in the rescue.

Sharanya (36), a native of Nadapuram in Kozhikode, had gone missing on April 2 while trekking to Tadiandamol, the highest peak in Kodagu. She was located on Sunday at around 5.30 pm in the forest region of the Tadiandamol range. Sources said locals from the Adiya tribal community, including Raju, Aiyappa, Subramani and Mani, tracked her down in a sacred grove region.

Shyam, Sharanya’s elder brother, told TNIE that she lost her way after reaching the peak. “She was waiting for someone while getting down from the peak and she lost her way,” he said. He added that she survived on water for four days and took shelter among rocks.