Hippopotamus Hamsini, which killed veterinary doctor, dies at Shivamogga zoo due to ill health

SHIVAMOGGA: Hamsini, a 12-year-old female hippopotamus, died at the Tiger and Lion Safari in Tyavarekoppa on Tuesday, zoo authorities said. It was the same hippopotamus that killed Sameeksha Reddy, a veterinarian apprentice, at the zoo on March 19.

Shivamogga zoo director Amarakshar VM stated in a press release that the hippopotamus died at 3.08 pm. The animal was suspected to be pregnant, as signs such as foetal movement, abdominal swelling and behavioural changes were observed. Although the eight-month gestation period was completed by mid-March, no signs of delivery were noticed.

Over the past few days, the animal had reduced food intake and appeared lethargic. On April 10, a team of wildlife veterinarians from the Karnataka Zoo Authority, Mysuru, conducted a detailed health examination.

Blood and other fluid samples were collected and sent for laboratory testing. Based on the test results, a severe uterine infection was detected.

Veterinarians indicated that the infection may have been caused by intrauterine foetal death. They added that the infection had adversely affected the functioning of vital organs and described the prognosis as guarded to poor.

Subsequently, wildlife veterinarians, along with a consulting obstetrician-gynaecologist, continued to provide treatment and care. However, despite sustained medical intervention and monitoring, the animal did not respond to treatment and died on Tuesday.

On March 19, the animal had attacked Sameeksha Reddy when she entered the enclosure to record its body temperature using a thermal camera. Reddy, a native of Bengaluru, died the next day at a private hospital in Shivamogga.