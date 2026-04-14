Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra praises 33% reservation for women

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said the country’s women lead the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unwavering faith in the women of this country. The PM has repeatedly conveyed not only to the nation but to the entire world that women play a crucial role in nation-building,” he said.

Speaking at the ‘Town Hall for Women’ on “Nari Shakti Vandan Act - 2026” organised by the Nari Shakti Forum in Bengaluru on Monday, Vijayendra appreciated the Bill and said, “We are eagerly waiting for the moment when 33% reservation will be granted to women, with the noble intention of ensuring social justice and providing political representation to women, who constitute more than 50% of the country’s population.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister for State Shobha Karandlaje said that the Act, after coming into effect, will enable the country to witness women-led development. The participants were encouraged to give a missed call to a phone number (96671 73333) in support of the Bill.

“We protested for implementation of 50% women reservation in Panchayath level, we encourage the Bill,” said Padma Sri recipient and social activist Dr Susheelamma.