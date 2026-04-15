CM Siddaramaiah sacks his political secretary Naseer Ahmed

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sacked MLC Naseer Ahmed as his political secretary. The CM’s hands were forced by the party high command in the aftermath of the Davanagere South byelection, in which the Muslim community was apparently upset with the choice of the Congress candidate.

The first victim was Abdul Jabbar who had to step down as president of KPCC Minority Cell. Next in line could be Minister for Housing, Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Siddaramaiah had asked Naseer Ahmed to resign but the latter resisted, and wanted to be a ‘victim’ to gain sympathies of the Muslim constituency as the one who had pushed for the community’s cause to get a candidate of their choice, according to sources. “The CM has taken a decision on Naseer after getting information from various sources on his own and in the interest of the party,” Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday.