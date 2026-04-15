Made a scapegoat: MLC Jabbar

DAVANGERE: Considering the large minority community population in Davanagere South assembly constituency, minority leaders in the Congress demanded the party ticket for a leader from their community. However, now there is fear of losing elections, I am being made a scapegoat, MLC Abdul Jabbar posted on social media.

He said, “I have never demanded the ticket for myself, but for any leader of the minorities, and my words can be examined.... The actions of my leaders have caused pain. Those who came to campaign for Davangere South did not meet me, but it is not a big deal. But I cannot forgive them for questioning my integrity towards the Congress party and my honesty, and for trying to tarnish my image through a press conference, he said.

“The words spoken by Rizwan Arshad and Salim Ahmed at the press conference have severely hurt me. I have resigned from my position as KPCC minority cell president because I was told that I was not qualified for that position. I have not resigned to the party. The Congress has given me everything so far, therefore, I am loyal to the party,” Jabbar said, adding that he would not blame the party for these accusations.

We sought a fair chance as the community didn’t had any representation, we even promised to work for the victory of ordinary party workers of the AHINDA communities. When there was a severe backlash against the candidate and community people got angry, a short visit by minister Zameer Ahmed Khan calmed them down, he said. He also praised Zameer Khan, saying he had achieved in just two hours what Rizwan Arshad and Salim Ahmed could not do in 20 days.