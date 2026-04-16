AHINDA issues getting sidelined in Siddu’s second term?

BENGALURU: Has Chief Minister Siddaramaiah failed to handle the issues concerning AHINDA communities during his ongoing second term?

Even his loyalists, such as former minister H Anjaneya, have admitted the change in his style of action compared to his first term.

They say the emergence of many power centres have tied the CM’s his hands.

The developments with regard to the Davanagere South bypolls in which the Muslims, including their leaders, were divided over the issue of party ticket for the community’s member indicate that loyalty is also divided among Siddaramiah, DCM DK Shivakumar and the party high command, observed political analysts.

In the run up to the 2028 Assembly polls the CM cannot be a binding force as the Muslims are likely to get split between the parties making the going difficult for the Congress, they added.

Meanwhile, the SC community leaders within the Congress are also divided over the issue of internal quota. The ministers hailing from the SC right caste, including Dr G Parameshwara, Dr HC Mahadevappa and Priyank Kharge, and those from the left including KH Muniyappa and R B Thimmapur allegedly have a difference of opinion.

The SC Bhovi and Lambani leaders are opposing the implementation of the internal quota as per the Justice H N Nahamohan Das commission report as it has tweaked it to allot 6% each to right and left castes and the remaining 5% to others.