Bengaluru doctor booked after woman dies post tubectomy

BENGALURU: A case of causing death by negligence was registered against a doctor by Ramanagara Town police, in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman who had undergone a laparoscopic tubectomy at a medical camp. The woman had died of severe complications following the surgery. After the woman’s death, police had registered a case of suspicious death based on a complaint from her husband in March 2025.

A case was registered against the doctor following a report from the Directorate of Medical Education on KR Road, which stated that the woman’s death was due to medical negligence.

The FIR was registered against Dr MV Ramakrishnaiah, working in a hospital on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. The complaint was filed by police sub-inspector Syed Tanveer Hussain of Ramanagara Town police station on Monday, based on the report from the Directorate of Medical Education.