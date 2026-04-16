Implement menstrual leave policy: Karnataka HC tells govt

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to implement the existing menstrual leave policy “strictly and faithfully”, pending formal enactment of the proposed legislation -- the Karnataka Menstrual Leave and Hygiene Bill, 2025.

“Upon such enactment, the state shall, without undue delay, frame appropriate rules so as to give full and meaningful effect to the statutory mandate. In the interregnum, it shall be incumbent upon the state to ensure effective operationalisation of the policy through the issuance of suitable guidelines, circulars and administrative instructions, as may be necessary to secure its uniform, consistent and rigorous implementation across all sectors,” the court ordered.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the verdict, which was reserved at the Dharwad Bench of the High Court, after hearing the petition filed by a 41-year-old woman hotel worker, Chandravva Hanamant Gokavi from Belagavi district, seeking directions for the implementation of the 2025 policy that mandates registered establishments to grant one-day leave per month to women employees, aged between 18 and 52 years, during their menstrual cycle.