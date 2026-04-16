Karnataka Congress suspends Jabbar ober alleged anti-party activities

DAVANGERE: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday suspended MLC Abdul Jabbar from the primary membership of the party.

In a letter addressed to Jabbar, the KPCC president said the action has been initiated in view of his anti-party activities during the recent by-election in Davanagere South.

Jabbar, a three-time MLC, had sought the party ticket for Davanagere South. It is alleged that Jabbar supported other candidates in the fray during the elections.

Speaking to TNIE Jabbar said he would react after receiving the suspension letter.

“The reason for my suspension will be quoted in the letter which will be handed over to me and on the basis of the letter I am going to respond to the party and the media,” he said.

He asked the party leadership to provide the video which has been cited for his anti-party activity. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shamanur Shivashankarappa had urged voters at a programme in Shivamogga to elect BJP’s BY Raghavendra. Isn’t it anti-party activity, and why no action was initiated against him, he questioned.