Justice B V Nagarathna: Judicial independence must include freedom from algorithmic influence

Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna on Saturday said that judicial independence in the contemporary era extends beyond freedom from external pressures and must also include freedom from algorithmic influence.

Speaking at the 22nd Biennial State-Level Conference of Judicial Officers in Bengaluru, themed “Reimagining the Judiciary in the Era of Artificial Intelligence” and organised by the Karnataka State Judicial Officers Association, Justice Nagarathna cautioned against over-reliance on artificial intelligence in judicial decision-making.

She emphasised that while technology can serve as a valuable aid, it must never displace human judgment.

“The principle that must remain absolutely unchanged amid all this change is the rule of law,” she said. “No matter how advanced technology becomes, the foundation of our judiciary cannot and must not shift.”

Describing the rule of law as a moral and constitutional commitment rather than a purely technical concept, she said it underpins fairness, equality, and accountability in the justice system.

Justice Nagarathna underscored that AI should remain a peripheral tool in the judiciary—supporting processes but never forming the basis of adjudication.

“The core must always be human judgment, guided by legal reasoning, constitutional values, and a deep sense of justice,” she said. “If technology begins to replace human judgment, we risk weakening the very institution we are trying to strengthen.”

She also cautioned that excessive dependence on AI systems could subtly shape judicial reasoning and affect cognitive autonomy.

“AI poses a threat to human cognition by influencing how information is processed and decisions are made,” she said, adding that judicial independence must now be understood to include independence from algorithmic influence.

According to her, judges must retain final control over reasoning at every stage of adjudication, with technology serving only as a support mechanism.