Those who violate rules should be booked for trespass, say Karnataka foresters

BENGALURU: Merely blacklisting people who violate norms or letting them go with a warning is not enough, those violating forest rules or entering without valid permissions should be booked for trespass, Forest department officials said.

A senior forester, not wanting to be identified, said: “Maximum cases of forest fire are because of miscreants and those on adventures. They violate forest rules and the Wildlife Protection Act. They should be booked, as should GS Sharanya, who went missing for three days in Tadiandamol, Kodagu, from April 2.”

Sharanya (36), from Nadapuram, Kozhikode, had entered the trek route from Kutta, in Kerala. She was assigned to a group, but had strayed and stayed inside the forest. “It was her fault. She should ideally be booked for trespassing Karnataka forests.

But emotions were high and police announced closure of the case. Political pressure was so high that we did not pursue anything further. But now with SOPs being released, anyone violating rules should not be blacklisted but booked for trespassing at least,” the official said.

Foresters admitted that in October 2024, when trek routes were defined and listed on the Aranya Vihaar portal, rules were also listed out. Directions were issued to all ground staffers, district administrations and guides. “Yet, two untoward incidents happened. No inquiry is being taken up, leaving many questions unanswered.

The guides, rest of the group members and the woman were at fault, but all have been let off without a warning. To ensure such things are not repeated, it is important the government acts sternly and does not indulge in political issues,” the official said.