Karnataka

Shivakumar shares stage with Rahul Gandhi at DMK-Congress rally in Tamil Nadu

Karnataka Deputy CM and KPCC president D K Shivakumar campaigns at Ponneri, praises MK Stalin-led government for protecting people’s rights and interests in the state
DCM D K Shivakumar felicitates LoP in LS Rahul Gandhi during a rally at Ponneri in Tamil Nadu on Saturday
DCM D K Shivakumar felicitates LoP in LS Rahul Gandhi during a rally at Ponneri in Tamil Nadu on SaturdayPhoto | Express
Express News Service
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BENGALURU: Karnataka DCM D K Shivakumar, also KPCC president, who had found it hard to get an audience with LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, shared the dais with the latter on the sidelines of an election rally at Ponneri in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

He also felicitated Rahul. His younger brother, former Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh, had gone there a week ago to help the DMK and Cong functionaries organise the rally successfully, according to sources. “I have been campaigning in Tamil Nadu for the past ten days.

The DMK-led alliance government under CM M K Stalin’s leadership has been protecting the rights of ordinary people and the interests of Tamil Nadu,” Shivakumar said at the rally.

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