Karnataka BJP protests Kharge's 'terrorist' remark against PM Modi, demands apology

The Karnataka BJP on Thursday staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, condemning AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's "terrorist" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and demanded that he apologise to the country.

The protest was led by state BJP President BY Vijayendra, Leaders of Opposition in the Assembly and Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, and several party legislators and leaders.

Holding placards, they shouted slogans against Kharge.

"Several countries have conferred their highest civilian awards on our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No other PM of India has received awards on such a scale. At a time when the whole world has recognised Narendra Modi's leadership, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has made a statement calling him a terrorist. Not only the BJP, but the entire country condemns it," Vijayendra said.

Speaking to reporters, he added that Kharge and the Congress party are probably unable to accept Narendra Modi's popularity.

"Narendra Modi, who comes from a backward class, has successfully led the country as PM for twelve consecutive years. The Congress is unable to accept this. The party is collapsing day by day across the country, so they are making such remarks against Modi. We strongly condemn this and urge Kharge to apologise to the nation," he said.

Ashoka said the AICC president's statement reflects the Congress party's "degraded culture."