Survivor approaches US Embassy while in Mysore; Dr G Parameshwara promises action

MYSURU, BENGALURU: In a development that has come to light now in the alleged sexual assault case at a homestay in Kodagu, the survivor — who was reportedly undergoing treatment for a heart condition — approached the US Embassy while in Mysuru, triggering swift communication between diplomatic channels and local law enforcement.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, meanwhile, said that such crimes do not send a positive message about the state or society, and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Highly placed sources said that the woman, after her sexual assault, had travelled from the Kodagu homestay to Mysuru, from where she alerted the US Embassy about the incident. The embassy, acting on her complaint, sent an official email to the Mysuru city police, requesting that they establish contact with the victim and ensure appropriate action.

The survivor had initially refused to provide a formal statement to the police. But she has since acknowledged the incident and made serious allegations that her movements were restricted and wifi connection was cut off at the homestay, preventing her from contacting the authorities immediately after the assault, sources said.