Survivor approaches US Embassy while in Mysore; Dr G Parameshwara promises action

MYSURU, BENGALURU: In a development that has come to light now in the alleged sexual assault case at a homestay in Kodagu, the survivor — who was reportedly undergoing treatment for a heart condition — approached the US Embassy while in Mysuru, triggering swift communication between diplomatic channels and local law enforcement.
Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, meanwhile, said that such crimes do not send a positive message about the state or society, and strict action will be taken against the culprits.
Highly placed sources said that the woman, after her sexual assault, had travelled from the Kodagu homestay to Mysuru, from where she alerted the US Embassy about the incident. The embassy, acting on her complaint, sent an official email to the Mysuru city police, requesting that they establish contact with the victim and ensure appropriate action.
The survivor had initially refused to provide a formal statement to the police. But she has since acknowledged the incident and made serious allegations that her movements were restricted and wifi connection was cut off at the homestay, preventing her from contacting the authorities immediately after the assault, sources said.
Senior police sources in Mysuru revealed that the matter has drawn attention at the highest levels, with officials from the US Embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking detailed updates on the case. MEA and US Embassy officials also visited Kodagu to gather information first-hand regarding the incident and how it was handled, it is learnt.
Dr Parameshwara, talking to reporters in Bengaluru, said the police took action as soon as they came to know about the alleged rape of the US woman at the homestay. “It appears that there was an attempt to cover up the incident. But once the police became aware of it, action was taken, and the accused were remanded in judicial custody,” he said.
A circular has already been issued to homestays, and owners must follow the guidelines. Standard operating procedures are in place regarding who can run a homestays, whether they have a valid licence and what measures must be taken. If incidents occur in violation of these norms, action will be taken as per law, he warned.
He also said, “What message does it send when outsiders are targeted? What kind of image does it create about our society and country?”