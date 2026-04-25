Job quota hurdle crossed, Karnataka govt to issue notification for 56,000 vacancies

BENGALURU: With the decision to implement 15 per cent internal quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs), the government on Friday overcame a major hurdle in filling up 56,432 department vacancies. It comes as a ray of hope for youngsters who had hit the streets, staging anti-government demonstrations in Dharwad a few weeks ago, over delay in recruitment.

With jobs dwindling in the private sector due to various factors, including the intervention of AI, youths especially in rural areas, began looking towards secure government jobs, while the government was caught in the quota quagmire.

“As announced in the budget, we are starting recruitment immediately, by keeping 6 per cent vacancies as backlog and will issue the notification tomorrow itself,” Siddaramaiah told the media after the cabinet meeting. The government would fill up all vacancies in a phased manner over the next few years, he added.

He also stated that the recruitment process will start and a notification will be issued soon for 15 per cent quota for SCs, as the court has ordered that total quota for SC/STs/OBCs should not cross 50 per cent ceiling.

“The recruitment will be for 50 per cent till the high court gives a final verdict. Our government is already committed to the decision to provide 56 per cent reservation,” he stated.