Karnataka college staff ask three students to remove janivara

BENGALURU: Despite training college authorities frequently about dos and don’ts, warning them and issuing guidelines about frisking students during the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026, three students were forced to remove their janivara (sacred thread) by the staff of a college in Koramangala on Thursday, the first day of CET.

The college has suspended three staffers in connection with the incident.

The parents of the three students filed a complaint at the Madiwala police station on April 24 morning.

Anand S Theertha, Nakul H and Anirudh R Rao are the three students who were forced to remove their ‘janivara’, despite refusing and arguing with the college authorities.

It violates religious freedom, say parents

Anirudh’s father Raghu Bhima Rao stated in his police complaint, “My son was forced to remove the thread with the warning that he would not be allowed into the exam hall otherwise. This is unacceptable and against KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority) guidelines. It violates personal choice, religious freedom and has caused significant emotional distress to my son. Either K-CET or the college authorities must be held responsible.” He also urged the authorities to bar the college from conducting exams in the future.

Nakul’s father Harish told TNIE, “What college authorities did was not right. It happened on the first day of CET on Thursday (April 23). First, my son was asked to remove an earring, and then a thread on his hand. He agreed to remove them. But he was called back again and was forced to remove the janivara. He called up his mother and she rushed to the college. The thread wasn’t cut. He removed it and handed it over to my wife.”