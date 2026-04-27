‘S.I.R. is a purification exercise of the poll roll’: V Anbukkumar

Voters’ list is the backbone of democracy. A clean, legitimate roll ensures transparent elections.

The credibility of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across India has come under severe strain with opposition parties questioning the Election Commission’s processes, alleging that millions of citizens have been denied their right to vote.

In a detailed dialogue with The New Indian Express, V Anbukkumar, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, brings clarity to several critical questions related to the SIR.

Excerpts

There is a lot of debate around Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Can you explain what SIR is?

There are two types of revisions that happen in the electoral roll -- Special Summary Revision (SSR) which happens every year, but is not an intensive revision. It means we don’t review each and every name. Voters who would want to add/delete their names can get it done by filling Forms 6, 7 or 8.

But the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) doesn’t happen every year and is meant to verify each and every voter’s name on the electoral roll. SIR happens when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces it has to be conducted. SIR has happened many times in India. It happened in 2002-2004. Many people may not know this detail, it is happening for the ninth time in India.