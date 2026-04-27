‘S.I.R. is a purification exercise of the poll roll’: V Anbukkumar

Voters’ list is the backbone of democracy. A clean, legitimate roll ensures transparent elections.
The credibility of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across India has come under severe strain with opposition parties questioning the Election Commission’s processes, alleging that millions of citizens have been denied their right to vote.
In a detailed dialogue with The New Indian Express, V Anbukkumar, Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, brings clarity to several critical questions related to the SIR.
Excerpts
There is a lot of debate around Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Can you explain what SIR is?
There are two types of revisions that happen in the electoral roll -- Special Summary Revision (SSR) which happens every year, but is not an intensive revision. It means we don’t review each and every name. Voters who would want to add/delete their names can get it done by filling Forms 6, 7 or 8.
But the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) doesn’t happen every year and is meant to verify each and every voter’s name on the electoral roll. SIR happens when the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces it has to be conducted. SIR has happened many times in India. It happened in 2002-2004. Many people may not know this detail, it is happening for the ninth time in India.
What is the status of the SIR in Karnataka?
Presently, SIR is not declared for Karnataka. We are only doing the preparatory exercise, which is called mapping, to identify voters whose names were present in the 2002 SIR and continue them in the 2025 electoral rolls. We are also adding names of people. Booth Level Officers (BLO) are checking details of those who were present in the 2002 electoral rolls. So far, we have mapped over 84 per cent of the voter population in Karnataka.
Have any anomalies been found during the mapping process?
We will come to know about the anomalies only after the SIR starts. We have completed the preparatory exercises. The ongoing Census 2027 exercise has slightly delayed the mapping. It will pick up once census work is over.
Why has SIR become controversial?
We have four anomalies in the voters’ list which need to be addressed. It is called ASDD voters -- Absentee, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate voters. Too many changes are happening in society, many marriages take place. Every day, employment is generated, as a result of which thousands of people shift from one place to another.
In case of death, people may not give an application to delete the name of the deceased from the voters’ list. At the same time, the Representation of People Act (RP Act) doesn’t give powers to the ECI to add/delete a name from the list. This authority rests with the voter.
Apart from ASDD, there might be spelling mistakes in name, address and other issues. The SIR is aimed at purifying the electoral roll and not removing anybody’s name from the voter’s list. In the process, a duplicate voter may retain only one place where he or she can vote.
Whose role is it to communicate to ECI and get deceased voters deleted from electoral rolls?
Death certificates are issued by the authorities. So far, we have not integrated the process of directly deleting names because it needs a detailed technical process and amendments in the Act. Therefore, we expect the kin, either spouse or kids, to submit Form-7 for deletion of name. The BLO can also tell family members to submit the form for deletion.
Can you explain the SIR process?
From the day it is declared, everybody whose name is on the electoral roll will get two sets of enumeration forms. One filled-up form will be handed back to the BLO and the other filled-up form will be retained by the voter as proof. The form kept by the voter will be attested by the BLO. The moment I (election officials) receive the form, your name will be in the draft rolls.
Ideally, how frequently should the SIR be done?
It should ideally be done at frequent intervals. It makes the job easier for everybody. Not just in case of deaths, but if people are shifting. Many people migrate for employment reasons, business, to purchase property or sentimentally.
What are the main challenges before the Election Commission?
To keep a pure roll, there are two important things -- ensure voters are Indian and 18 years of age. Verifying whether the voter is Indian is the most important thing. That is where the SIR and 2002 electoral roll came in. In case those whose names were not in the 2002 electoral roll, the family members’ details are used for verification.
Will Aadhaar not help in identity verification?
Aadhaar is only a proof of identity, as per Supreme Court orders.
Can the process be digitized to avoid errors?
The exercise is also digitized. Once the SIR form is signed and handed over, it is digitized and stored in our database. The original form is also bound and saved. This ensures that later, if forms are submitted in two places, the applicant can be prosecuted. The form mandates the voter to sign the document, which states that he/she is fully aware of the consequences. Digitization also helps retrieve old data.
How does ECI deal with similar demographics?
We have demographic entries and photograph similar entries data. Demographic entries include name, age, gender, address and relationship -- husband, wife or father. Recently, we came across a case of 14 similar names. The husband’s name is Manjunath and wife’s name is Lakshmi. Verifying the probability of 5 crore voters, there could be 14 names which are similar. But photos are different. We cross-checked with the BLOs and they verified that all voters were different.
Does the ECI have enough manpower to verify every single case?
Yes. In Karnataka, we have 59,050 BLOs, with one supervisor for every 10 BLOs. In every assembly constituency, we have an electoral registration officer and assistant electoral registration officer, besides tahsildars, district commissioners, district magistrates and others. If an error is flagged and it comes to us, it is verified. Without verification, the electoral roll cannot be touched.
How is SIR different from summary revision?
In summary revision, we are ready to do the revision, provided you are ready to give the application. If you want your name to be added or shifted, we will do it. In summary revision, we are prepared and waiting for applications that need to come from people. But in case of intensive summary revision, we print the forms and approach people, we collect the forms and update data in the system. We then update the draft rolls and people can place their objections, if any, and the final roll will be prepared.
Are political parties involved in electoral revision and SIR?
Political parties are involved in the entire process. All communication and directions are issued in writing. No oral communication or directions are issued by the ECI. For SIR, we have also printed booklets of electoral rolls in Karnataka. Copies of these are shared with political parties, BLOs, district magistrates and everybody else concerned. It is also on the website. Every process is documented.
Can cases be filed against persons having more than one vote?
It is illegal to have more than one vote. According to the Representation of Peoples Act, an FIR can be registered against individuals possessing more than one vote.
Will the voting percentage increase after the SIR exercise?
Yes, definitely. The total voters will not include dead voters, those who have shifted to other locations and others. The probability of voting percentage increasing is high (after SIR), and that is what we have seen in neighbouring states.
Can you tell us about the SIR mapping exercise? And how has support been for SIR from political parties?
In Karnataka, we have held two rounds of meetings with political parties. For every booth, parties can appoint a booth-level agent, and they can take part in meetings held by our BLOs. We are getting enough cooperation from political parties and have no problem. They are supporting the exercise, and after SIR notification, there will be more involvement.
Simultaneously, we want to go for voter-assisted booths also, and want to establish one booth in every panchayat, and one or two booths at the ward level. Those who need any help can reach out to the booths. Further, the ECINET app is very popular, where voters can book a call with a BLO.
In many districts, mapping has already crossed 90 per cent. We are trying to carry out the SIR exercise without causing inconvenience to anyone, and trying to achieve over 98 per cent mapping for Karnataka.
Can EVMs be hacked as there is a lot of hue and cry about hacking and transparency?
EVMs cannot be hacked. They are tamper-proof. It has been explained multiple times, and even the SC has said it. In every activity of the Election Commission, political parties are involved. Right from publishing the draft roll to the voting process, everything is recorded, and political parties are involved.
What happens to all the items seized during elections?
The ECI does not keep anything. The departments concerned handle the items as per law. Items are disposed of as per court orders.
What about a person staying in an area bordering two states? How does the system handle it, is it on a national scale?
The system will identify demographically similar entries. The system is on a national level and grids are very strong, right down to the district level.
Where do you think Karnataka stands in terms of voting literacy?
It is one of the best states in this regard. It is a violence-free state. Political parties give support during elections. We see healthy voter enrolment in colleges, and we try to reach as many students turning 18 as possible.
Even though it is technically possible to introduce biometric-based voting, which would make voting a lot easier, why is it not done?
Technology is always costly. You need to upgrade and maintain instruments. There are some technical issues. But that day will definitely come.
Heading into elections, what do you want to tell the people?
I appeal, the moment you turn 18, enrol yourself as a voter. Give us any suggestions you have. We are trying our best to see that the SIR exercises goes well, without any inconvenience to eligible voters of Karnataka. I also urge everyone to download the ECINET app; it has multiple features including booking a call with your BLO.