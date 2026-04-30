Karnataka launches multilingual AI integration in Namma 112 emergency response system

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday launched a multilingual AI integration in the Namma 112 Emergency Response Support System, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to make emergency services more accessible and inclusive. The initiative, developed in collaboration with Monday Ventures and Acos, aims to eliminate language barriers that often hinder access to emergency assistance in a diverse city.

The upgraded system, powered by Multilingual Voice AI for Nationwide Key Interventions, enables callers to communicate in their preferred language, ensuring real-time understanding of emergencies. It assists call handlers by instantly interpreting and relaying critical information, leading to faster response times and accurate deployment of services.

The system currently supports over 10 Indian languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Manipuri, Kashmiri, Nepali, and Assamese, along with international languages such as Spanish, French, and Arabic.

Officials said the language support will be expanded in phases. The police have also integrated Namma 112 with Namma Yatri, enabling passengers, especially women to contact emergency services directly from within the ride application. Earlier in 2025, Namma 112 was integrated with Ola and Uber.