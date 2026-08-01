Karnataka: Dharwad tops high-risk pregnancies; Belagavi records highest caseload

SHIVAMOGGA: Dharwad has reported the highest proportion of high-risk pregnancies among the districts of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), with nearly two out of every three pregnant women screened being classified as high-risk, according to data tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday. While Belagavi recorded the highest absolute number of high-risk pregnancies, Dharwad, Chikballapur and Kolar reported the highest shares relative to the number of women screened.

The figures, furnished by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in response to an unstarred question from Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra, show that Karnataka has recorded 35.13 lakh antenatal care registrations under PMSMA since the scheme was launched in 2016. Of these, 12.28 lakh pregnancies were identified as high-risk, accounting for nearly 35% of all women screened in the state.

Among districts, Dharwad reported the highest share, with 1,18,892 high-risk pregnancies identified out of 1,76,799 antenatal registrations, or roughly 67%. Kolar followed closely with 49,646 high-risk pregnancies among 79,665 women screened, while Chikballapur reported 47,664 high-risk pregnancies out of 76,282 antenatal registrations, both translating to around 62%.

Belagavi, which recorded the highest number of antenatal check-ups in the state at 3,59,159, also reported 1,92,339 high-risk pregnancies, or about 54% of women screened. Gadag reported 52,317 high-risk pregnancies among 1,09,808 antenatal registrations, while Bengaluru Urban recorded 77,791 high-risk pregnancies out of 1,81,870 women screened.

In contrast, districts such as Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Bidar reported comparatively lower proportions of high-risk pregnancies. Hassan identified 21,404 high-risk pregnancies among 1,50,399 women screened, Dakshina Kannada reported 21,068 out of 83,309, and Bidar reported 20,138 out of 92,553.

High-risk pregnancies under PMSMA (Since 2016) Pregnant women screened

35.13 lakh

High-risk pregnancies identified

12.28 lakh

High-risk share

35% (1 in 3 women screened)