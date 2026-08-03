Manual Scavenging: Two sent into toilet pit in Karnataka, probe ordered

DAVANAGERE: Nearly a week after two civic workers were allegedly made to enter a toilet pit without protective equipment at the PWD Travellers’ Bungalow in Davanagere, Deputy Commissioner G M Gangadharaswamy has directed the City Corporation Commissioner to register an FIR and initiate an inquiry into the incident.
According to a complaint filed by Raghavendra D Kademani, district convener of the Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samithi (DSS), the incident took place on July 27, 2026, when two civic workers were allegedly asked to clean a clogged toilet pit on the Travellers’ Bungalow premises without being provided mandatory safety gear.
The complaint alleges that an Assistant Executive Engineer instructed the Travellers’ Bungalow staff to clean the toilet pit. The incident has raised concerns over an alleged violation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, which prohibits hazardous manual cleaning of septic tanks, sewer lines and similar structures, except under strictly regulated safety protocols.
Speaking to TNIE, Kademani urged both the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis and the Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karamcharis to conduct a thorough inquiry and initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible.
“It is inhuman that such incidents continue to occur in the 21st century despite a blanket ban on manual scavenging. Officials who were aware of the law allegedly allowed civic workers to enter the pit without any protective equipment, thereby risking their lives,” he said.
He further demanded immediate medical examination and health assessment of the workers involved— adequate compensation for them—and urged for stringent action against officials responsible. Responding to the incident, P Raghu, chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karamcharis, said the matter had come to his notice and that he would seek a report from the authorities.
Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadharaswamy remarked that he had instructed the Commissioner of the Davanagere City Corporation to immediately register an FIR and conduct a detailed investigation.
“Appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible. Such incidents should not recur,” he said.