TN moving SC on Cauvery row: Karnataka to respond as per legal advice, says Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the state government would respond to Tamil Nadu's move in the Supreme Court over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute after consulting its legal team.

Tamil Nadu approached the apex court earlier in the day, contending that both the quantum of water allocated by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the amount released by Karnataka were lower than its entitlement.

"On the Cauvery issue, they (Tamil Nadu) have gone to court. I will speak to the legal team. We have complied with the orders (of CWMA) because of the rain. As per the legal advice, we will respond to it," Shivakumar said.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had recently upheld the CWRC's direction asking Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu at the rate of 3,500 cusecs for 15 days.

Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said, "I know that Tamil Nadu has gone to court. That is the information I have received. It is their right, and I do not want to question that right. We have respected the law of this country."

The Chief Minister also said Karnataka had adopted a united stand on the Cauvery issue after consultations with leaders across party lines.

"Stating that he consulted all parties and all leaders on the Cauvery issue, and that all the leaders, including those from the BJP and JD(S), have cooperated, he said.

"The entire Karnataka stands united. They have supported the cause, and I am confident they will continue to stand with us in the future.

"I am very proud of them. I salute all my leaders, all senior party leaders, all former Chief Ministers, and all Union Ministers for their support. Though Pralhad Joshi could not participate, he led a delegation to meet the Union Minister. He met them and made our request"."

(With inputs from PTI)