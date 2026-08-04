Karnataka HC stays G.O. forming SIT to probe AoL land grab charge

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the state government’s order constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged encroachment of land by Art of Living (AoL) and others.

Justice ES Indiresh passed this interim order, staying the impugned order of July 17, 2026, till August 17, the next date of hearing. Ved Vignan Maha Vidya Peeth Trust had challenged the legality of formation of SIT. The SIT headed by Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas was formed to probe the alleged encroachment of land bearing survey No 46 at Kaggalipura and surrounding villages in Bengaluru South district by Art of Living and others, and submit report in three months.

The court said it appears from the impugned order that the process or procedure has not been followed by the respondent as pointed out by the counsel for the petitioner. In that view of the matter, there shall be a stay of the impugned order till the next date of hearing, the court said, while issuing notice to the state government and others.