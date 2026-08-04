Karnataka: Shivakumar cabinet strikes caste balance

BENGALURU: While the government on Monday defended the composition of the newly expanded cabinet, presenting a detailed community-wise break-up of ministerial and constitutional posts to underscore the Congress government’s commitment to social justice while retaining representation for the state’s dominant communities.

Releasing the figures, sources in the government said the ministry had been carefully structured to reflect Karnataka’s social diversity, with leaders from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minority communities occupying 23 of 38 key positions in the government.

According to the official figures, the Lingayat community has retained seven ministerial berths, while Vokkaligas continue to hold five posts, in addition to the Chief Minister’s post held by DK Shivakumar.