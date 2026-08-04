Karnataka: Shivakumar cabinet strikes caste balance

BENGALURU: While the government on Monday defended the composition of the newly expanded cabinet, presenting a detailed community-wise break-up of ministerial and constitutional posts to underscore the Congress government’s commitment to social justice while retaining representation for the state’s dominant communities.
Releasing the figures, sources in the government said the ministry had been carefully structured to reflect Karnataka’s social diversity, with leaders from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minority communities occupying 23 of 38 key positions in the government.
According to the official figures, the Lingayat community has retained seven ministerial berths, while Vokkaligas continue to hold five posts, in addition to the Chief Minister’s post held by DK Shivakumar.
The government highlighted that SCs now hold seven ministerial berths-the highest representation so far-with the appointments spread across major SC sub-groups, including three from the Right category, two from the Left category, one Lambani and one Bhovi leader. STs have been allotted three ministerial positions. Among minority communities, Muslims have secured four prominent posts, including three cabinet berths and the Chairmanship of the Legislative Council, which the government described as the first such appointment in Karnataka.
The government also said leaders from Backward Classes occupy seven ministerial positions, while the Deputy Speaker’s posts in both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council have also gone to OBC representatives.
The community-wise data appears aimed at reinforcing the Congress government’s social justice narrative while assuring the state’s politically influential Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities that their representation has not diminished following the leadership transition from Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar.
Cabinet formation in Karnataka has traditionally involved balancing the interests of dominant castes with those of historically underrepresented communities.
By retaining the numerical strength of Lingayats and Vokkaligas while expanding the visibility of SC, ST, OBC and minority leaders, the Congress is seeking to project the ministry as a broad-based social coalition.
The emphasis on representation across SC sub-groups, along with higher visibility for minority and Backward Class leaders, also aligns with the party’s larger political messaging around social justice and equitable representation. The government’s claim that more than 60% of key positions are held by SC, ST, OBC and minority leaders is based on its own classification of 38 constitutional and legislative posts, which includes ministerial as well as key legislative offices.
The Congress has chosen four-time Ron MLA GS Patil as the Legislative Assembly Speaker and Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna as his deputy. Three-time MLC Saleem Ahmed has been chosen as Chairman of the Council and actor-turned-politician Umashree as his deputy. Patil served as chairman of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd in 2016 and as chairman of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Ltd. Ponnanna is a lawyer by profession.
A close associate of former CM Siddaramaiah, Ponnanna served as his legal advisor. He was the additional advocate general in the Siddaramaiah government and also in the initial days of HD Kumarswamy-led coalition government. A senior MLC, Saleem was first elected to the Council in 1996. Saleem is now the government chief whip. He served as the government chief whip in the Council from 2000 to 2007.
He was appointed as Karnataka government’s special representative in New Delhi in 2017-18. In 2022, he was elected to the Council from the Hubballi-Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag Local Authorities’ Constituency. Umashree was Kannada and Culture minister in the Siddaramaiah government in 2018. The Speaker’s post became vacant after UT Khader was inducted into the cabinet. Basavaraj Horatti, who became Council Chairman with the support of JDS-BJP alliance, is yet to resign.
Congress MLA TB Jayachandra has been appointed as Protem Speaker of the Assembly. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has asked Jayachandra to perform the duties of Speaker with effect from August 3 till the new Speaker assumes office.