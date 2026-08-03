Karnataka CM expands Cabinet; 19 Ministers take oath at Lok Bhavan

19 MLAs were sworn in as Ministers in the first Cabinet expansion under Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. At the Lok Bhavan premises in Bengaluru, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.

The Congress legislators, who were sworn-in as ministers, are P M Narendraswamy (Malavalli), Shivaraj Tangadagi (Kanakagiri), Rudrappa Lamani (Haveri), K S Basavanthappa (Mayakonda), B Nagendra (Ballari rural), T Raghumurthy (Challakere), B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Chamarajpet), Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar), Santosh Lad (Kalaghatagi), Madhu Bangarappa (Soraba), Putturangashetty (Chamarajanagara), and S S Mallikarjun (Davangere North).

Ajay Singh (Jevargi), N Chaluvaraya Swamy (Nagamangala), K M Shivalinge Gowda (Arasikere), H C Balakrishna (Magadi), Basvaraj Rayareddi (Yelaburga), Vijayanand Kashappanavar (Bagalakote), and Laxman Savadi (Athani) also took the oath.

"Meanwhile, hours before the Karnataka cabinet expansion, Congress MLA from Indi, Yashavantarayagouda V Patil, resigned from his legislative post on Monday after being left out of the new ministry," official sources said.

Earlier in the day, AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal sent a communication to Shivakumar regarding the Congress high command's approval of 20 names to be inducted into the Cabinet.

However, Gayathri Shanthegowda, whose name was on the final list cleared by the Congress high command, was not sworn in on Monday, leaving the Karnataka cabinet without a woman minister.