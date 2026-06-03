DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka’s 18th CM; G Parameshwara becomes deputy

BENGALURU: Sixty-four-year-old Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar (DK Shivakumar) was sworn in as the 18th Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday. The eight-time MLA, along with 13 other senior legislators, took oath at the ceremony held at the Glass House in Karnataka's Lok Bhavan.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy in the presence of hundreds of attendees.

Shivakumar took oath in the name of Veera Gangadhara Ajjayya. Before taking the oath, he bowed to the gathering and offered floral tributes to Ajjayya. Holding a copy of the Indian Constitution, Shivakumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Senior legislators KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil also took oath.

While UT Khader and Dr Yathindra were newly inducted, the rest served as ministers in Siddaramaiah's cabinet previously. Of them, four legislators are from Bengaluru.